Signs of life detected in collapsed train tunnel in Nakhon Ratchasima

A rescue team has been racing against time to help three workers, one Chinese and two Myanmar nationals, trapped inside a collapsed train tunnel, under construction in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, after they detected signs of life.
Train tunnel being built in Nakhon Ratchasima collapses, trapping 3
A device, specifically designed to detect buried casualties, was deployed yesterday after the ceiling of the Thai-Chinese high-speed train project tunnel, in Khlong Khananchit, Chanthuek sub-district, collapsed.
Full story: thaipbs.or.th
By Thai PBS World
+ There are no commentsAdd yours