Train tunnel being built in Nakhon Ratchasima collapses, trapping 3

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Rescue workers were trying to reach three people trapped inside a high-speed railway tunnel that collapsed in Pak Chong district during construction last night.

The tunnel collapsed in tambon Chan Thuek at 11.30pm on Saturday while two workers were operating a backhoe and a truck to dig the tunnel. A foreman who had just arrived in a car was the third person trapped in the tunnel. There was no rain at the time of the collapse.

