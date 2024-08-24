Thai Government Probes Chachoengsao Plane Crash

The government is collaborating with aviation experts to determine the cause of a small plane crash in Chachoengsao’s mangrove forest on Thursday (Aug 22), which claimed the lives of all nine people on board, including five Chinese nationals. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the crash site, confirmed that around 40% of the wreckage has been recovered, with efforts continuing to collect and reassemble the remaining parts for further analysis.

Light aircraft with 9 people on board crashes in Chachoengsao

The aircraft, a small propeller plane made in the United States, was permitted to fly at an altitude of 5,000 feet. Witnesses, who will be questioned as part of the investigation, reported hearing the engine running before the crash, suggesting it was still operational at the time. Authorities will focus on identifying the component that may have caused the incident. Specialists from the aircraft’s manufacturer will also assist in the investigation.

