Oil slicks on Jomtien beach affect tourists

Pattaya, Chonburi Province, August 24th – Tourists enjoying the waters at Jomtien Beach were met with an unpleasant surprise as oil stains covered the beach, sticking to their bodies and clothes.

Reporters visited Yinyom Beach in Pattaya City after receiving complaints from tourists about persistent oil stains that could not be washed off. The investigation revealed oil stains scattered across Yinyom Beach and floating in the seawater. The contamination extended from Yinyom Beach to Dongtan Beach and stretched several kilometers from Jomtien Beach to Soi 7-8. There have also been reports of oil stains elsewhere in the ocean near Jomtien that is still under investigation by relevant officials however inspections yesterday did not specifically find issues or problems.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

