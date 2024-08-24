Phuket Landslide Death Toll Raised to 13 People

Thirteen people have been found dead including two Russian nationals after a landslide in Karon on Friday early in the morning (August 23rd).

At Least Nine People Dead Including Two Russians After Landslide in Phuket

The search for the missing has been continued since the morning of Saturday (August 24th). The Phuket City District Chief Mr. Worasit Putjeep spoke with the Phuket Express at 01:30 P.M.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express