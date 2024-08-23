At Least Nine People Dead Including Two Russians After Landslide in Phuket

At least nine people have been found dead including two Russians while two people are believed to be still missing after a landslide in Karon on Friday early in the morning (August 23rd).

Phuket Warned of Possible Flash Floods and Landslides

The Phuket City District Chief Mr. Worasit Putjeep told the Phuket Express that at 5:30 A.M. they were notified of the landslide and flash flood from the Nark Kerd Hill after many hours of rain had taken place since Thursday night (August 22nd).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!