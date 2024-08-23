Khlong Toei port in Bangkok.

Crystal meth found concealed in plaster dolls at Bangkok Port

A joint force of customs and anti-narcotics officials has uncovered 30.5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside plaster cat and giraffe dolls in a container, bound for Taiwan, at Bangkok Port.

Taiwan-Bound Ketamine worth B175m Seized At Bangkok Port

The search of the container was the result of an inspection of export documents, which looked suspicious. The search found the crystal methamphetamine, known on the street as ‘ice’, stuffed in plastic bags and hidden in the dolls.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

