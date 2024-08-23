10,000 Baht to Reach Vulnerable Groups in September: Thaksin

BANGKOK, Aug 23 (TNA) – Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has announced that 14.5 million vulnerable individuals will receive 10,000 baht each in September.

Thailand to Open Digital Wallet Registration Next Week

At the “Vision for Thailand 2024” event, Thaksin presented his vision for the first time since his return. The event was attended by numerous dignitaries, including cabinet ministers, business leaders, and corporate executives.

Upon arriving, Thaksin was greeted by a continuous stream of attendees. He shared a table with prominent Thai business figures, including Dhanin Chearavanont, Dhanin Chearavanont, the senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!