LOB BURI – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in a fit of jealousy prompted by online chats.

British man stabbed over Thai girlfriend

The incident took place at the Nong Krathum intersection in Sa Bot district on Friday night, said Pol Lt Col Chayan Seekiang, an officer at the Sa Bot police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS