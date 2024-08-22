Light aircraft with 9 people on board crashes in Chachoengsao

A search and rescue operation is under way after a small plane crashed into a mangrove forest in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao on Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports said the plane was carrying seven passengers and two crew. The number of missing people has not yet been confirmed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

