Light plane flying over palm trees.

Light aircraft with 9 people on board crashes in Chachoengsao

TN

A search and rescue operation is under way after a small plane crashed into a mangrove forest in Bang Pakong district of Chachoengsao on Thursday afternoon.

Flight instructor dies as his plane crashes into empty house in Samut Sakhon

Initial reports said the plane was carrying seven passengers and two crew. The number of missing people has not yet been confirmed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours