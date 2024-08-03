Flight instructor dies as his plane crashes into empty house in Samut Sakhon

A single-seat aircraft crashed into an empty house in a golf resort in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district this morning. The pilot died in the accident and the house caught fire.

One dead, another seriously injured in Samut Sakhon plane crash

Firefighters found the wrecked plane stuck in the roof of the empty house, which eventually burned to the ground.

