Dozens of Arab Tourists and Young Thai Men Brawl in South Pattaya

The Pattaya City Police stopped chaos between Middle Eastern foreigners, most reportedly from Kuwait, and young Thai men, many reportedly Bolt motorbike taxi app riders, in the Pattaya area on Saturday (August 3rd).

Middle Eastern Rider Arrested for Wheelies in Front of Phuket Police Station

Captain Pansan Krongsit was notified of the incident at 5:00 A.M. in Soi Yen Sabai in Nongprue. They and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene finding signs of a conflict such as broken glass on the ground.

Local residents and witnesses told Pattaya police that over a dozen young Thai motorbike riders were arguing and fighting with dozens of young middle eastern men, mostly Kuwaiti nationals. Rocks were thrown by those involved in the conflict that caused damage to nearby businesses.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!