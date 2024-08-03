Motorcycle taxi driver on a motorcycle on a Pattaya street at night.

Dozens of Arab Tourists and Young Thai Men Brawl in South Pattaya

TN

The Pattaya City Police stopped chaos between Middle Eastern foreigners, most reportedly from Kuwait, and young Thai men, many reportedly Bolt motorbike taxi app riders, in the Pattaya area on Saturday (August 3rd).

Middle Eastern Rider Arrested for Wheelies in Front of Phuket Police Station

Captain Pansan Krongsit was notified of the incident at 5:00 A.M. in Soi Yen Sabai in Nongprue. They and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene finding signs of a conflict such as broken glass on the ground.

Local residents and witnesses told Pattaya police that over a dozen young Thai motorbike riders were arguing and fighting with dozens of young middle eastern men, mostly Kuwaiti nationals. Rocks were thrown by those involved in the conflict that caused damage to nearby businesses.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours