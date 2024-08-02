Overstay Crackdown in Phuket Leads to Arrest of Seven Foreigners

A Pakistani, Egyptians, Nigerians, and a Myanmar man were arrested in a Phuket overstay crackdown.
The Phuket Immigration Office told the Phuket Express that from July 23rd to August 1st, 2024 (10 days) they arrested seven foreigners in total for overstaying their legal visa.
