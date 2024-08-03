Two foreign children injured by falling ceiling tiles at Chiang Mai airport

A section of the ceiling inside the Chiang Mai airport terminal collapsed on Saturday, injuring two young travellers.
Pieces of the ceiling above the baggage claim area detached and fell onto two children at 7.55am. A Dutch boy sustained minor injuries to his hand and a Chinese national received a head injury. Both received first aid from the airport’s medical team.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
