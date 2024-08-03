City of Songkhla

‘Belgian’ National Arrested in Songkhla for Theft and Overstay

Hat Yai, Songkhla – Thai authorities apprehended a Belgian man on August 2nd, 2024, who had overstayed his visa and was allegedly involved in a string of hotel thefts across Phuket, Krabi, and Songkhla.

The Songkhla Immigration Office received a tip-off from the Kor Hong Police in Hat Yai, Songkhla, regarding a theft at a local hotel. The suspect, identified only as Mr. Ali (26), a Belgian national, had broken into a Malaysian tourist’s room. Upon investigation, police discovered that Mr. Ali had overstayed his visa by 63 days.

