View of the Yom River and Wat Ratcha Thani from the Phra Ruang Bridge in Sukhothai.

Sukhothai residents brace for flooding as embankment collapses

Officials and labourers in Mueang district of Sukhothai province have been working frantically to close two gaping holes in an earth embankment, which collapsed under the pressure of strong currents in the Yom River, as runoffs from upstream Phrae flow through the province.

Overflows from river gushed into Nai Muang sub-district in Sawankhalok district through the 20-metre holes in the embankment yesterday. About 130 households are flooded.

