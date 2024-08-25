Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra Visits Nan to Aid Flood Victims

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accompanied by several Members of Parliament, including former Minister of Public Health Dr. Cholnan Srikaew, visited Nan province on August 24 to offer support to flood victims.

Devastating Floods Hit Nan Province

The visit began at Nan municipality, where Mayor Surapol Teinsoot led efforts to establish a community kitchen to prepare and distribute food to those affected. The municipality also set up a donation point for dry food supplies, while the Nan Provincial Public Health Office organized a distribution point for medical supplies, including leptospirosis medication.

