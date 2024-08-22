Devastating Floods Hit Nan Province

NAN, Aug 22 (TNA) – The flood situation in Nan province has reached a critical level, with ten districts affected. Numerous rivers have overflowed their banks, inundating homes and agricultural land, and causing widespread damage.

Sai River Floods Mae Sai, Impacting Thousands

Yesterday, three villagers who were collecting crickets near the flooded river in Chiang Klang district were swept away by the strong current. Fortunately, they managed to cling to a tree and were eventually rescued by local residents.

TNA

