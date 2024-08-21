Thai Man Stabs Polish Man After Losing Fistfight in Pattaya Road Rage Incident

A Thai man resorted to stabbing a Polish man with a sharp weapon after losing a fistfight during a road rage incident in Pattaya on August 20th, 2024.

Indian roti vendor stabbed several times in Sri Racha by Burmese seller

At 6:06 PM on August 20th, Pattaya police received a report of a fight between a Thai and foreign nationals on Soi Boonsamphan in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon receiving the report, the police rushed to the scene, along with rescue services from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center and reporters from The Pattaya News team.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News