Night view of the Pattaya City sign in Bang Lamung District

Thai Man Stabs Polish Man After Losing Fistfight in Pattaya Road Rage Incident

TN

A Thai man resorted to stabbing a Polish man with a sharp weapon after losing a fistfight during a road rage incident in Pattaya on August 20th, 2024.

Indian roti vendor stabbed several times in Sri Racha by Burmese seller

At 6:06 PM on August 20th, Pattaya police received a report of a fight between a Thai and foreign nationals on Soi Boonsamphan in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon receiving the report, the police rushed to the scene, along with rescue services from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center and reporters from The Pattaya News team.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours