Indian roti vendor stabbed several times in Sri Racha by Burmese seller

On August 20th, 2024, an Indian roti vendor in Sri Racha, Chon Buri, was stabbed multiple times by a Burmese vendor during a heated argument over a prime selling spot outside a convenience store.

The altercation escalated after the Burmese vendor accused the Indian man of taking over his usual location.

An Indian roti vendor was stabbed multiple times by another roti vendor in Sri Racha following a dispute over "territory" for selling their products, say Sri Racha police. https://t.co/Bi1nMUMukj pic.twitter.com/HqEWNn0IvT — The Pattaya News Thailand (@The_PattayaNews) August 21, 2024

The Indian vendor suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, while the Burmese vendor was arrested after fleeing the scene. He faces charges related to assault and carrying a weapon in public.

-Thailand News (TN)