Indian roti vendor stabbed several times in Sri Racha by Burmese seller

On August 20th, 2024, an Indian roti vendor in Sri Racha, Chon Buri, was stabbed multiple times by a Burmese vendor during a heated argument over a prime selling spot outside a convenience store.

The altercation escalated after the Burmese vendor accused the Indian man of taking over his usual location.

The Indian vendor suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, while the Burmese vendor was arrested after fleeing the scene. He faces charges related to assault and carrying a weapon in public.

