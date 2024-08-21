Thailand detects a suspected case of the new Mpox Clade1 variant

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (TNA) – Thai health authorities have reported a suspected case of monkeypox Clade1B, the Department of Disease Control announced on Wednesday.

Dr. Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, has announced an urgent press conference regarding the first suspected case of Clade 1 monkeypox in Thailand.

The patient is a 66-year-old European male who traveled from Congo, Africa. He transited through Qatar before arriving in Thailand on August 14th at around 6 PM. Immediately upon arrival, he reported a fever and the appearance of a rash.

TNA