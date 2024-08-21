A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Thailand detects a suspected case of the new Mpox Clade1 variant

BANGKOK, Aug 21 (TNA) – Thai health authorities have reported a suspected case of monkeypox Clade1B, the Department of Disease Control announced on Wednesday.

Thai experts warn of risks of new strain of Mpox and how it is spread

Dr. Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, has announced an urgent press conference regarding the first suspected case of Clade 1 monkeypox in Thailand.

The patient is a 66-year-old European male who traveled from Congo, Africa. He transited through Qatar before arriving in Thailand on August 14th at around 6 PM. Immediately upon arrival, he reported a fever and the appearance of a rash.

