Thai experts warn of risks of new strain of Mpox and how it is spread

Health experts in Thailand have raised concerns about the spread of a new strain of mpox, warning of its potential to escalate into a global pandemic. The Clade 1b subvariant, spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is more aggressive than the previously detected Clade 2 strain in Thailand. This new subvariant can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, making it easier to spread than Clade 2, which primarily transmits through close physical contact.

Dr Yong Poovorawan, a clinical virologist, has highlighted that Clade 1b has affected both children and adults in Central Africa, with higher fatalities reported among children. Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has responded by implementing strict surveillance measures in hospitals, airports, and ports, particularly for passengers arriving from African countries.

