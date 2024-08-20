Investigation opened against doctor accused of slapping nurse in Chiang Rai

A doctor at Mae Lao district hospital in Chiang Rai province has been accused of assaulting a nurse working at the hospital, leading to other staff wearing black in a protest directed at him.

Caretaker Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin on Tuesday ordered the accused doctor transferred to Chiang Rai Hospital in Muang district and the setting up of a panel to consider disciplinary punishment. He set a three-month deadline for the probe.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

