Afghan arrested at Phuket airport with fake Kazakh passport

A young Afghan man was arrested at the Phuket International Airport with a fake Kazakhstani passport.

Biometrics tech nets foreigners using fake passports

The Phuket Immigration at the airport told the Phuket Express that on Monday (August 19th) at 11:30 A.M. they arrested the 18 year-old male Afghan teen. He was arrested at the International Arrival Terminal.

He presented a fake Kazakhstani passport to the immigration officer.

