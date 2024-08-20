Afghan arrested at Phuket airport with fake Kazakh passport

A young Afghan man was arrested at the Phuket International Airport with a fake Kazakhstani passport.
Biometrics tech nets foreigners using fake passports
The Phuket Immigration at the airport told the Phuket Express that on Monday (August 19th) at 11:30 A.M. they arrested the 18 year-old male Afghan teen. He was arrested at the International Arrival Terminal.
He presented a fake Kazakhstani passport to the immigration officer.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
+ There are no commentsAdd yours