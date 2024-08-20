Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Afghan arrested at Phuket airport with fake Kazakh passport

TN

A young Afghan man was arrested at the Phuket International Airport with a fake Kazakhstani passport.

Biometrics tech nets foreigners using fake passports

The Phuket Immigration at the airport told the Phuket Express that on Monday (August 19th) at 11:30 A.M. they arrested the 18 year-old male Afghan teen. He was arrested at the International Arrival Terminal.

He presented a fake Kazakhstani passport to the immigration officer.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours