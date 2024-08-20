Thailand loses hosting of Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has decided to revoke Thailand’s hosting of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, scheduled to take place in Bangkok and Chonburi this November.

In a letter dated August 19, Husain Al Musallam, Director General of the OCA, wrote that the cancellation decision was made by the OCA Executive Board of the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games due to concerns that Thailand would not be able to fulfill the preparation requirements in time.

By Thai PBS World