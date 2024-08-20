Taxis at Impact, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi.

Thailand loses hosting of Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games

TN

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has decided to revoke Thailand’s hosting of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, scheduled to take place in Bangkok and Chonburi this November.

NBTC confirms free TV broadcast for 17th Asian games

In a letter dated August 19, Husain Al Musallam, Director General of the OCA, wrote that the cancellation decision was made by the OCA Executive Board of the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games due to concerns that Thailand would not be able to fulfill the preparation requirements in time.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours