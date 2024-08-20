Teenage Girl from Myanmar Fatally Shot in Phuket Road Rage Incident

A teenage girl from Myanmar was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Patong. The incident occurred when a gunman on a motorbike opened fire on a pickup truck she was traveling in.

According to the Kathu Police, they were notified by Patong Hospital on Sunday, August 18th, about the death of 15-year-old Ms. Nampueng from Myanmar. She had sustained seven bullet wounds to her head and neck. CCTV footage from 1:45 A.M. showed the pickup truck on Phra Baramee Road, approximately 50 meters from the Si Kor Intersection and 700 meters from the Kathu Police Station.

