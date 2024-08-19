Woman wearing a mask waiting for her flight at the airport during the covid pandemic

Close surveillance of new Monkeypox variant in Thailand recommended

TN

Leading virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan stressed today the urgent need for close surveillance in Thailand of the ‘Clade 1b’ variant of Mpox (monkeypox), which is now spreading across parts of central and east Africa.

Sweden confirms first case of new variant of monkeypox outside Africa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak in parts of Africa to be a public health emergency of international concern.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours