Close surveillance of new Monkeypox variant in Thailand recommended

Leading virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan stressed today the urgent need for close surveillance in Thailand of the ‘Clade 1b’ variant of Mpox (monkeypox), which is now spreading across parts of central and east Africa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak in parts of Africa to be a public health emergency of international concern.

By Thai PBS World