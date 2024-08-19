Thaksin Shinawatra posing near a helicopter.

Thaksin’s Lese-Majeste Trial Set for July Next Year

TN

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (TNA) – A Thai court has scheduled witness hearings for former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s lese-majeste case to begin in July 2025, following the completion of evidence examination.

Thaksin Shinawatra, a free man tomorrow thanks to amnesty by Royal Decree

The court has allocated three sessions for prosecution witnesses and four for defense witnesses. Thaksin, charged under Section 112 of the criminal code, which prohibits insulting the monarchy, appeared at the Criminal Court on Monday.

When questioned by reporters about his confidence in fighting the case, Thaksin expressed that he was not worried and saw no problems.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours