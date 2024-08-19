Thaksin’s Lese-Majeste Trial Set for July Next Year

BANGKOK, Aug 19 (TNA) – A Thai court has scheduled witness hearings for former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s lese-majeste case to begin in July 2025, following the completion of evidence examination.

The court has allocated three sessions for prosecution witnesses and four for defense witnesses. Thaksin, charged under Section 112 of the criminal code, which prohibits insulting the monarchy, appeared at the Criminal Court on Monday.

When questioned by reporters about his confidence in fighting the case, Thaksin expressed that he was not worried and saw no problems.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

