Thai Commerce Ministry to Tackle Chinese Business Influence in Thailand

On August 19th, 2024, Thai national media reported that the Ministry of Commerce is advancing efforts to address the impact of foreign investments, particularly from Chinese capital, on Thai businesses.

Quality controls to be tightened on cheap imported Chinese products

Chinese investors have reportedly been using a comprehensive strategy that includes importing low-cost goods, launching sales platforms, and investing in their own warehousing and distribution systems in Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!