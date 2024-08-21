World Cat Federation recognises Thailand’s Suphalak cat breed

The World Cat Federation (WCF), at its General Assembly in Germany, has recognised the rare Suphalak cat (Maew Suphalak) as an ancient Thai breed.

According to the Association of Registered Cats (ARC), which proposed the Suphalak breed to the WCF, the association must meet the requirements set by WCF, which include a detailed history of the breed, its unique characteristics and genetic information.

