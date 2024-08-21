Two Thai schoolboys taking a selfie

Thai Government to Limit Digital Device Use in Schools

TN

The Ministry of Education has announced plans to restrict the use of digital devices in schools due to concerns about their negative impact on young students’ development. Caretaker Education Minister Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob cited research indicating that overusing smartphones and tablets can hinder students’ focus in class and slow their long-term intelligence.

Countries worldwide have implemented similar measures, with some banning students under 16 from using digital devices during school hours. In Thailand, studies have shown that children who spend more than six and a half hours a day on screens tend to have lower IQs and shorter attention spans.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

