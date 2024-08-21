Truck on a flooded street in Bangkok

La Nina will bring more rains and floods to Thailand

La Niña is expected to increase the risk of flooding in Thailand due to enhanced monsoon rains. The phenomenon, characterized by cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, typically brings wetter conditions to Southeast Asia.

Increased Rainfall and Above-Average Temperatures Expected in Thailand Due to La Nina

The phenomenon intensifies the southwest monsoon, leading to more frequent and heavier downpours. This could result in flash floods, river overflows, and landslides, particularly in low-lying and mountainous areas.

In Thailand, this could lead to higher-than-average rainfall, especially during the monsoon season, raising concerns about flash floods, river overflows, and potential impacts on agriculture and infrastructure.

La Nina to raise risk of flooding in Thailand

Authorities and residents are being urged to prepare for these conditions, which could also disrupt agricultural work and damage infrastructure.

-Thailand News (TN)

