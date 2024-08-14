Chinese business in Bangkok

Quality controls to be tightened on cheap imported Chinese products

TN

The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) has been ordered by the Ministry of Industry to increase checks the quality of more than 1,000 Chinese-made products being sold online in Thailand, as local industrialists claim that cheap and substandard products from China are affecting local products.

Thai ceramics industry threatened by Chinese knockoffs

Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul said today that the ministry is also considering imposing taxes on the E-commerce in Chinese-made products, to ensure fairness to local producers who have to pay taxes to the state.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours