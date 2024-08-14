Quality controls to be tightened on cheap imported Chinese products

The Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) has been ordered by the Ministry of Industry to increase checks the quality of more than 1,000 Chinese-made products being sold online in Thailand, as local industrialists claim that cheap and substandard products from China are affecting local products.

Industry Minister Pimpatra Wichaikul said today that the ministry is also considering imposing taxes on the E-commerce in Chinese-made products, to ensure fairness to local producers who have to pay taxes to the state.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

