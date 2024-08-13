Thai ceramics industry threatened by Chinese knockoffs

The Thai ceramics industry has been significantly impacted by the influx of cheaper Chinese knockoffs, posing a serious threat to local manufacturers. These knockoffs, often made with lower production costs, have flooded the market, undermining the value of authentic Thai ceramics. Thai producers, known for their intricate designs and high-quality craftsmanship, are struggling to compete with the lower prices of Chinese products.

Thai police raid Chinese supermarkets, seize uncertified goods

Ceramic manufacturers in Lampang, a region renowned for its high-quality ceramics, are facing significant challenges due to the surge of cheaper Chinese goods flooding the market. These Chinese imports, often mass-produced and sold at a fraction of the cost of traditional Thai ceramics, are creating intense competition for local producers.

Also walked down the amazing Soi Charoen Krung 16 which is a super long tattoo soi selling primarily Chinese items by Chinese people ซอยเจริญกรุง 16 #Bangkok pic.twitter.com/iWmuZ0KdGF — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) August 7, 2024

Lampang’s ceramic industry, which has long been a vital part of the local economy and culture, is now struggling to maintain its market share both domestically and internationally. The influx of these cheaper alternatives is putting pressure on prices, making it difficult for Lampang manufacturers to cover their production costs and maintain profitability. This is particularly problematic given that Lampang’s ceramics are known for their detailed craftsmanship and use of high-quality materials, factors that are not easily replicated in cheaper, mass-produced goods.

As a result, many small and medium-sized ceramic producers in Lampang are at risk of going out of business. The decline in sales is not only threatening the livelihoods of those directly involved in ceramic production but also impacting the broader local economy, which relies heavily on this industry.

Probe urged into Chinese-operated car rental service in Phuket

In response to this challenge, some Lampang manufacturers are attempting to adapt by focusing on niche markets, offering custom designs, or emphasizing the authenticity and cultural value of their products. However, without significant changes in market dynamics or external support, the future of Lampang’s ceramic industry remains uncertain. Local industry leaders are calling for more robust measures, such as government intervention to protect the market, enhanced marketing of Thai ceramics as premium products, and greater efforts to enforce intellectual property rights to combat the imitation of traditional designs by foreign manufacturers.

-Thailand News (TN)

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!