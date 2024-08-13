Chinese Companies Eye Struggling Thai Bus and Restaurant Sectors for Expansion, Thai Business Owners Concerned

On August 10th, 2024, Thai business insiders reported that several local bus operators are facing severe financial difficulties, with rising costs and continued losses forcing many to consider selling their businesses.

Thai ceramics industry threatened by Chinese knockoffs

In response, Chinese companies, both bus manufacturers and operators, began negotiations to acquire these struggling Thai firms as a means of expanding their market into Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!