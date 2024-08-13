Hino White Bus in Bangkok.

Chinese Companies Eye Struggling Thai Bus and Restaurant Sectors for Expansion, Thai Business Owners Concerned

TN

On August 10th, 2024, Thai business insiders reported that several local bus operators are facing severe financial difficulties, with rising costs and continued losses forcing many to consider selling their businesses.

Thai ceramics industry threatened by Chinese knockoffs

In response, Chinese companies, both bus manufacturers and operators, began negotiations to acquire these struggling Thai firms as a means of expanding their market into Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours