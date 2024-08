Two Maersk ships reportedly carrying hazardous furnace waste from Albania to Thailand have been banned from Thai ports and will be sent back to Europe.

Toxic e-waste found in Thailand to be shipped back to Japan

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri said on Wednesday that the container ship Maersk Candor’s last confirmed location was off South Africa last Friday. It was scheduled to arrive in Singapore on Aug 24.

BANGKOK POST

