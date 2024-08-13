WHO Considers Declaring Monkeypox Global Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently evaluating whether to classify the monkeypox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) amid rising cases in several African nations. Permanent Secretary of Public Health Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong reported that the outbreak has reached 15 countries this year, most severely impacting the Democratic Republic of Congo. Within this African country, children constitute 70% of the cases and face a mortality rate of about 5%.

Countries such as Uganda, Kenya, and Rwanda, which are situated east of the DR Congo, have also observed a rapid rise in cases. The surge, especially among children, is linked to the more contagious Clade Ib sub-strain of the virus, known for its transmission through close contact.

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

