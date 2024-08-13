Probe urged into Chinese-operated car rental service in Phuket

Democrat party deputy leader Chaichana Detdecho is urging the Royal Thai Police and the Land Transport Department to investigate a car rental service, allegedly operated by “grey” Chinese businessmen in Phuket.

He said today that he has received complaints from several Thai-operated car rental services in the province, claiming that Chinese businessmen have launched a similar rental service on the resort island, using fake license plates and Chinese drivers without driving licenses.

By Thai PBS World

