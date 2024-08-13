Wild Asian Elephant in Khao Yai

Elephant in Khao Yai National Park overturns tourist car

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Aug 13 (TNA) – A shocking incident occurred at Khao Yai National Park when a family of wild elephants overturned a tourist’s car.

Wild Elephant Straddles Tourists’ Car in Khao Yai

No one was inside the vehicle or injured. The incident, captured on a viral TikTok video, has sparked concerns about human-wildlife interactions within the park.

According to park officials, the elephants were drawn to the area by the scent of food prepared by the tourists. After failing to locate the food source, the animals became agitated and began to investigate the parked car. Their powerful trunks eventually managed to flip the vehicle.

