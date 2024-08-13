Four Motorbike Racers in Pattaya Seriously Injured After Colliding While Fleeing Police

Four illegal motorbike racers were seriously injured early Tuesday morning in Pattaya when they collided with one another as they attempted to evade police.

Pattaya police crackdown on Middle Eastern racing motorcyclists

At 00:46 AM on August 13th, 2024, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Unit received reports of a severe motorcycle accident at the railway crossing on Soi Nong Krabok, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. The rescue team, along with Pattaya police and The Pattaya News team, quickly responded to the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

