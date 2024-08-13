Street racing in Thailand

Four Motorbike Racers in Pattaya Seriously Injured After Colliding While Fleeing Police

TN

Four illegal motorbike racers were seriously injured early Tuesday morning in Pattaya when they collided with one another as they attempted to evade police.

Pattaya police crackdown on Middle Eastern racing motorcyclists

At 00:46 AM on August 13th, 2024, the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Unit received reports of a severe motorcycle accident at the railway crossing on Soi Nong Krabok, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. The rescue team, along with Pattaya police and The Pattaya News team, quickly responded to the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours