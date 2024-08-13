Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport (Bangkok Airport)

Mechanic killed by falling elevator at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

TN

A lift mechanic was crushed to death when an elevator he was repairing crashed down on top of him at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday.

Add dangerous lifts to Pattaya hazards – ten injured as hotel elevator plunges

The accident occurred in the domestic terminal about 1pm. The man was working on the machinery at the bottom of the shaft when the passenger cabin above him plunged down without warning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours