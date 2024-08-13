Mechanic killed by falling elevator at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

A lift mechanic was crushed to death when an elevator he was repairing crashed down on top of him at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in the domestic terminal about 1pm. The man was working on the machinery at the bottom of the shaft when the passenger cabin above him plunged down without warning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

