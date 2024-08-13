Body of missing South Korean found in Chiang Mai’s Ping river

The body of the missing South Korean man, was found in Chiang Mai’s Ping River. The man, who had waded into the river on August 11, 2024, was discovered near the area where he was last seen.

His body was located during an extensive search operation by local authorities. The circumstances leading up to his disappearance raised concerns that he might have been dealing with personal issues, as he was observed behaving erratically before entering the river.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Won Chang, was last seen near the Wang Sing Kham ice factory in the Muang district. Witnesses reported that he exited a tuk-tuk, undressed down to his boxer shorts, and then slowly waded into the river, swimming backstroke before disappearing.

His personal belongings, including a passport, shoes, and trousers, were found near the riverbank, raising concerns that he may have been experiencing personal issues.

-Thailand News (TN)

