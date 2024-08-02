Thai police raid Chinese supermarkets, seize uncertified goods

Officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) raided 12 Chinese supermarkets in Bangkok on Friday, discovering tonnes of made-in-China products lacking certification from Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
PM Points Out Problems Related to Chinese Goods Flooding Thai Market
The raids were prompted by complaints from consumers who noticed products without FDA labels in several Chinese supermarkets.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST
+ There are no commentsAdd yours