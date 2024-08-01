Apple ad ‘The Underdogs: OOO (Out Of Office)’ sparks backlash in Thailand

The Apple commercial titled “OOO (Out Of Office)” from the “Underdogs” series has caused significant backlash in Thailand. The ad, which was intended to showcase Apple’s products in a comedic thriller format, features a team of employees navigating various adventures in Thailand to meet client demands. However, many Thai viewers found the portrayal of their country offensive and outdated.

Critics argued that the commercial depicted Thailand in a negative light, using a sepia tint to make it appear as if the country was stuck in the past. Specific scenes, such as outdated airport conditions, dilapidated buses, and shabby hotels, contributed to this perception. These portrayals were seen as inaccurate and disrespectful, as they did not reflect the modern state of Thailand​.

The controversy was exacerbated by the juxtaposition of modern Apple products, such as the iPhone 15, with these antiquated settings. This inconsistency led to further criticism about the commercial’s intention and its impact on Thailand’s image globally. The backlash was so intense that Apple had to disable comments on the YouTube page for the ad​ according Thai PBS World​.

The Thai Prime Minister initially praised the commercial for its potential to boost tourism and soft power, but public sentiment was overwhelmingly negative, leading to widespread discussions and criticisms on social media platforms​.

-Thailand News (TN)

