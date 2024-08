At 10:00 AM on July 31st, 2024, the Thai Criminal Court convened to deliver its verdict in the high-profile lèse-majesté case against Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, a prominent leader of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group.

Protest Leader ‘Penguin’ Temporarily Released

The prosecution accused Parit of defaming the monarchy under Section 112 of the Criminal Code and violating the Computer Crimes Act.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!