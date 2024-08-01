Thai Baht Strengthens to 4.5-Month High Against USD

The Thai baht reached its strongest level in four and a half months, trading at 35.62 baht per U.S. dollar before closing the day at 35.64 on Wednesday.

Thai Baht Fluctuation Predicted Amid Key Economic Meetings

This appreciation was attributed to several factors, including a rise in the Japanese yen following the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision to increase interest rates and gradually reduce government bond purchases. Additionally, the global rise in gold prices and positive net fund inflows from foreign investors into Thai bonds and equities contributed to the baht’s strength.

Kanjana Chokpaisalsilp, an executive at the Kasikorn Research Center, noted that the market is closely monitoring the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upcoming decisions, which could impact the dollar and other currencies.

