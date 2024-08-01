Street restaurant in Chinatown, Bangkok

Thai Restaurant Industry Faces Over 50% Drop in Spending

On July 31st, 2024, Mr. Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, the Chairman of the Thai Restaurant Business Association, revealed that the restaurant industry has faced a significant drop in spending, exceeding 50% recently.

The association had appealed to the Thai Prime Minister to address the current economic issues with immediate stimulus measures instead of solely relying on the upcoming 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme. More than half of the Thai restaurants in the association could close by year-end without prompt action, remarked Sorathep.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
