Thai Restaurant Industry Faces Over 50% Drop in Spending

On July 31st, 2024, Mr. Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, the Chairman of the Thai Restaurant Business Association, revealed that the restaurant industry has faced a significant drop in spending, exceeding 50% recently.

Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban visits Michelin-starred street food restaurant Jay Fai in Bangkok

The association had appealed to the Thai Prime Minister to address the current economic issues with immediate stimulus measures instead of solely relying on the upcoming 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme. More than half of the Thai restaurants in the association could close by year-end without prompt action, remarked Sorathep.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!