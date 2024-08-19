Man carrying bags during Thailand floods in November 2011

Sai River Floods Mae Sai, Impacting Thousands

Heavy rains and water deluges from Myanmar’s Shan State caused the Sai River to overflow over the weekend, flooding border markets and communities in Mae Sai district. The Sai Lom Joy market was submerged under 1 to 1.5 meters of water, the fourth time it has flooded this year and the third time within a week. Other affected areas included Koh Sai, Koh Sawan, Mueang Daeng communities, and Mai Lung Khon Market.

Chiang Rai facing severe flooding due to continued torrential rains

The flooding extended across the border, inundating Myanmar’s Tachileik town. In addition to the overflow of the Sai River, the Tak River in Phaya Mengrai district caused flooding in a nearby village, where water levels reached over one meter at Wat Boonyawat. The Office of National Water Resources reported 120 millimeters of rainfall in the region over the past 24 hours.

