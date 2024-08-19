Thai Police Arrest Koh Phangan Bar Owner for Selling Illegal Laughing Gas to Tourists

On August 14th, 2024, the Anti Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) and relevant authorities in Surat Thani arrested the owner of a bar in Koh Phangan for illegally selling nitrous oxide (laughing gas) balloons to tourists.

Bangkok Police Raid Khaosan Road for Illegal Laughing Gas Sales

Earlier, Surat Thani authorities arrested a 33-year-old bar owner in Koh Tao for a similar offense, seizing three gas tanks, 14 used balloons, 120 unused balloons, 38 balloon exchange tickets, and 500 baht in cash.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Phuket Express