Elderly Irish Man Falls to His Death from Pattaya 5-Star Hotel

An elderly Irish man fell to his death from the 31st floor of a luxury 5-star hotel in Pattaya in the early hours of Monday, August 19th, 2024.

At 5:06 AM, Pattaya police received a report of a foreign man falling to his death at a 5-star hotel located along Pattaya Second Road in North Pattaya, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. They rushed to the scene with a team of rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center and The Pattaya News.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News